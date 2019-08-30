Should A 5th Marian Dogma Be Added, Resisting The Antichurch, Fr. James Martin, and More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Should A 5th Marian Dogma Be Added? – Will Wright at Catholic Link +1

Resisting The Antichurch – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity +1

Fr. James Martin, S.J., Praises Preaching By A Religious Sister; Let’s Consider What He Praised! – Fr. Z’s Blog

Google Bans Catholic Speaker Matt Fradd’s Talk, Says Company Silences Religious Voices – ChurchPOP

From Evangelicalism to Feminism to Catholicism: A Conversation With Abigail Favale – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

The Assumption of Mary in History – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine

Are There Different Types Of Catholicism? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Correcting the Synods of Surprises – Joseph Hren at Crisis Magazine

Shenanigans At The Rochester Cathedral – David Warren at The Catholic Thing

Book Review: House Churches & Sacred Space – Uwe Michael Lang at The Institute For Sacred Architecture

The Challenge Of Transgender Issues For Parents & Families – Helen Watt, M.D., at The Catholic World Report

Praying Through Stress – Richard Van Kirk at Catholic Stand

Our New World Without Kith or Kin – Scott Beauchamp at Church Life Journal

Lord, Teach Us How to Pray The Our Father – Birgit Jones at Catholic Stand

The Theology of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, Genesis, & Revelation – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead to Rome

Worship or Stone – Noel Ethan Tan at Ignitum Today

Iraqi Immigrants Supported President Trump, So Why Is His Administration Deporting Them? – Catholic Herald

Politics & The Sacred – R.R. Reno at First Things

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.