Should A 5th Marian Dogma Be Added, Resisting The Antichurch, Fr. James Martin, and More Links!
Should A 5th Marian Dogma Be Added? – Will Wright at Catholic Link +1
Resisting The Antichurch – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity +1
Fr. James Martin, S.J., Praises Preaching By A Religious Sister; Let’s Consider What He Praised! – Fr. Z’s Blog
Google Bans Catholic Speaker Matt Fradd’s Talk, Says Company Silences Religious Voices – ChurchPOP
From Evangelicalism to Feminism to Catholicism: A Conversation With Abigail Favale – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith
The Assumption of Mary in History – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine
Are There Different Types Of Catholicism? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Correcting the Synods of Surprises – Joseph Hren at Crisis Magazine
Shenanigans At The Rochester Cathedral – David Warren at The Catholic Thing
Book Review: House Churches & Sacred Space – Uwe Michael Lang at The Institute For Sacred Architecture
The Challenge Of Transgender Issues For Parents & Families – Helen Watt, M.D., at The Catholic World Report
Praying Through Stress – Richard Van Kirk at Catholic Stand
Our New World Without Kith or Kin – Scott Beauchamp at Church Life Journal
Lord, Teach Us How to Pray The Our Father – Birgit Jones at Catholic Stand
The Theology of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, Genesis, & Revelation – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead to Rome
Worship or Stone – Noel Ethan Tan at Ignitum Today
Iraqi Immigrants Supported President Trump, So Why Is His Administration Deporting Them? – Catholic Herald
Politics & The Sacred – R.R. Reno at First Things
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.