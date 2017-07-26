Click on the Sexual Pollution is a Scientific—& Destructive—Fact link to read more.

Blogs | Aug. 16, 2017

Sexual Pollution is a Scientific and Destructive Fact, Designer Babies, Vivaldi, and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Sexual Pollution is a Scientific—& Destructive—Fact - Benjamin Wiker Ph.D., The Catholic World Report

Designer Babies vs. Catholic Teaching – Bob Kurland Ph.D., Aleteia

What Makes Vivaldi Unique Among Composers? He was a Priest – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

Purity of Heart – Kevin Aldrich, Catholic Stand

A Kneeling Theology – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction

August 1, 1917: The Pope’s Peace Plan – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew

Rethinking How You Fundraise – The Catholic Approach – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

The Dwelling of Faith, Hope & Love – Deacon Greg Lambert, Catholic Stand

Wherein a Popular Beer is Renamed to Honor Priests – Fr. Z’s Blog

Dressing-Down the Knights of Columbus’ New Uniform – Joshua Bowman, Catholic Vote

6 Times The Saints Made Catholic Feminists Say “Yaaaasss” – Brooke Gregory, epicPew

Not Impossibilities but Perfection – Brother Damian Day O.P., Dominicana

Pax Domini Sit Semper Vobiscum – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

Wisconsin: Victory for Free Speech vs. Gender Ideology – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Theory of Diversity Explained – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!

Fathers – Love Your Sons – Joseph Sciambra

