Blogs | Aug. 16, 2017
Sexual Pollution is a Scientific—& Destructive—Fact - Benjamin Wiker Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
Designer Babies vs. Catholic Teaching – Bob Kurland Ph.D., Aleteia
What Makes Vivaldi Unique Among Composers? He was a Priest – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
Purity of Heart – Kevin Aldrich, Catholic Stand
A Kneeling Theology – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction
August 1, 1917: The Pope’s Peace Plan – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
Rethinking How You Fundraise – The Catholic Approach – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Dwelling of Faith, Hope & Love – Deacon Greg Lambert, Catholic Stand
Wherein a Popular Beer is Renamed to Honor Priests – Fr. Z’s Blog
Dressing-Down the Knights of Columbus’ New Uniform – Joshua Bowman, Catholic Vote
6 Times The Saints Made Catholic Feminists Say “Yaaaasss” – Brooke Gregory, epicPew
Not Impossibilities but Perfection – Brother Damian Day O.P., Dominicana
Pax Domini Sit Semper Vobiscum – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
Wisconsin: Victory for Free Speech vs. Gender Ideology – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Theory of Diversity Explained – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!
Fathers – Love Your Sons – Joseph Sciambra
