Transgender Logic (Credit: Pixabay)

Sex Change the Impossible, Sometimes God’s Not Fair, Charitable Intention, and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Sex Change: Physically Impossible, Psychosocially Unhelpful, & Philosophically Misguided – Ryan T. Anderson Ph.D.

On Francis’ 5th, “Credere In Deum” – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia

Sometimes God’s Not Fair – Christie Peters, uCatholic

Charitable Intention: What’s Your Motive? – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand

Did You Know. . .the Fruit of the Tree of Knowledge was Not an Apple? – Scott Smith J.D., All Roads Lead to Rome

Catholic Authors: Pray, Listen, Then Write – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand

Lectio Divina Set to Music: Brahms’ German Requiem – Bob Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic

The 3 Hacks to Successful Fundraising in the Catholic Church – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

The Bible. . . & Other Traditions – Joe Heschmeyer, Catholic Answers Magazine

What is a Catholic to Make of Jordan Peterson? – Brandon McGinley, Catholic Herald

There’s No Safe Space on Campus to Debate Bathroom Politics – Barbara Kay, Mercatornet

Perseverance of the Saints: An Illogical Doctrine – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery

The Indian Mass in the Modern Parish – Claudio Salvucci, Liturgical Arts Journal

Discernment Über Alles - Msgr. Hans Feichtinger Ph.D., of First Things+++

The Florida School Shooting & Government Competence – Stephen M. Krason Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

How About a Little Clarity Cardinal Cupich? – One Mad Mom

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.