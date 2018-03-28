Transgender Logic (Credit: Pixabay)
Sex Change the Impossible, Sometimes God’s Not Fair, Charitable Intention, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Sex Change: Physically Impossible, Psychosocially Unhelpful, & Philosophically Misguided – Ryan T. Anderson Ph.D.
On Francis’ 5th, “Credere In Deum” – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia
Sometimes God’s Not Fair – Christie Peters, uCatholic
Charitable Intention: What’s Your Motive? – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand
Did You Know. . .the Fruit of the Tree of Knowledge was Not an Apple? – Scott Smith J.D., All Roads Lead to Rome
Catholic Authors: Pray, Listen, Then Write – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand
Lectio Divina Set to Music: Brahms’ German Requiem – Bob Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic
The 3 Hacks to Successful Fundraising in the Catholic Church – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Bible. . . & Other Traditions – Joe Heschmeyer, Catholic Answers Magazine
What is a Catholic to Make of Jordan Peterson? – Brandon McGinley, Catholic Herald
There’s No Safe Space on Campus to Debate Bathroom Politics – Barbara Kay, Mercatornet
Perseverance of the Saints: An Illogical Doctrine – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery
The Indian Mass in the Modern Parish – Claudio Salvucci, Liturgical Arts Journal
Discernment Über Alles - Msgr. Hans Feichtinger Ph.D., of First Things+++
The Florida School Shooting & Government Competence – Stephen M. Krason Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
How About a Little Clarity Cardinal Cupich? – One Mad Mom
