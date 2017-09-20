Click on the Set Apart for Love of Christ: A Vocation Story link to read more.
Set Apart for Love of Christ: A Vocation Story; Asia Bibi Still in Prison for Blasphemy and More….
Set Apart for Love of Christ: A Vocation Story - Stephanie H. To, Catholic Stand
Asia Bibi has Spent More Than 3,000 days in Prison for Blasphemy – Isabelle Cousturie, Aleteia
Gothic Boxwood Miniatures, Personal Devotional Holy Images – David Clayton, Claritas
Andrea Gabrieli’s Caro Mea Sung by the Schola Sainte Cécile – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Did the Church Ever Support Slavery? – Steve Weidenkopf, Catholic Answers Magazine
If You Like Game of Thrones You Will Really Like the Bible – Justin McClain, Catholic Stand
Struggling with Patience? Let This Famously Impatient Saint Help You – Fr. Michael Rennier, Aleteia
Joyful, Fruitful Racism – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., Catholic Stand
How to Find More & More & More Donors (& Then Even More) – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
18 Sep 1895: Booker T. Washington Gives Atlanta Compromise Speech – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
The Motu Proprio – Where It Will Bite – Fr. Hugh Somerville-Knapman O.S.B., Dominus Mihi Adjutor
The Coat of Arms for Bishop Zarama of Raleigh – Fr. Guy Selvester, Exarandorum
Our Lady of Fatima, Queen of Muslims? – Scott Smith, All Roads Lead to Rome
Perseverance and Confidence – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
A Priest on What Saying the Traditional Mass Meant to Him – Fr. Z’s Blog
How the Traditional Mass Helps to Foster Marian Spirituality – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
Quæritur: To Make or Not to Make Responses in the Traditional Latin Mass? – Fr. Z’s Blog
Actions Speak Way Louder Than Words, Fr. Jenkins! – One Mad Mom
Requiescat In Pace: Harry Dean Stanton – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Antifa Have More in Common with Fascists Than They Realize – Mike Flynn, The TOF Spot
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.