Blogs | Aug. 20, 2017
Serving the Poorest of the Poor, Photo of the Day; On Going to Confession; and More Great Links!
Serving the Poorest of the Poor, Photo of the Day – Aleteia
Therese of Lisieux: Brevity of Life, Glory of Heaven, Beauty of Suffering – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
On Going to Confession – Michael Cretaro, Catholic Stand
Are We in the “End Times”? Live as If We Are – Fr. Z’s Blog
The 15 Oldest Catholic Churches in America – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia
Is the “Sunday Obligation” Unreasonably Harsh? – Matt Nelson, Catholic Answers Magazine
Can there be Ethics without God? Theology of Science Fiction, Redux 1 – Bob Kurland Ph.D., Reflections of a Catholic Scientist
Bury The Dead: A Pro-Life Corporal Work of Mercy – Amy Salazar, epicPew
10 Inspiring Quotes from St. Ignatius Loyola – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
The Color of Vestments – Fr. William Saunders Ph.D., Catholic Exchange
Chasubles with Changeable Appliques for Feast Days – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Ecumenism, Influence-Envy, & the Real Manichean Division – George Weigel, The Catholic World Report
But What About Abusive Marriages? – Jennifer Roback Morse, Crisis Magazine
Quæritur: Not Adding Water to Chalices for Mass – Fr. Z’s Blog
Listen For the Spirit in Your Prayer – Mark C. McCann, Catholic Stand
Who Killed the Sabbath? – Fr. Robert McTeigue, Aleteia
Should Catholics Favor Democracy? – James Kalb J.D., Crisis Magazine
