Seeking Holiness and Wholeness in an Age of Technology – Brian Jones, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Grow Close to the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus – Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., Catholic Exchange

The Singing of Ministers in the Eucharistic Celebration – Aurelio Porfiriz, New Liturgical Movement

Miracles Happen All The Time and Part II – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand

One Key Reason Why Catholics Honor Mary – Sister Theresa Aletheia Noble, Aleteia

Faith, Belief, and the Trinity; A Theological Analysis – Fr. Robert P. Imbelli S.T.L. Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

While Part of Life, Transitions Not Easy for Priests – Brian Fraga, OSV Newsweekly

Of Mountains, Deserts and Angels – Mother Angelica on Suffering, Burnout, and Faith – K.V. Turley, Catholic Exchange

How Are We To Live in This Broken World? – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic World Report

Don’t Let A Foolish Idea Go Unchallenged – Anthony Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Quæritur: Missa Sicca – “Dry Mass” – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The First Principle is Christian Unity – Gregory Martha Herr, Obl.S.B., Catholic Stand

Concerned about the Bee Population? Have a Priest Bless Them! – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

How a Nuns’ Home is Helping Girls Freed from Sex Trafficking – Kevin Jones, Catholic News Agency

The Priestly Character of Ad Orientem Worship: Part III – Zachary Thomas, New Liturgical Movement

Can the Church Ever Bless the Death Penalty? – Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald

Priest Criticises Parents Who Reduce First Communion to a Bacchanal of Materialism – Catholic Herald

The Limits of Artificial “Intelligence” - John Paul Meenan, Crisis Magazine

South Korean President Seeks Pope’s Support in Reconciliation Efforts – Andr. Gagliarducci, Catholic News Agency

The Other Europe: Winning the Culture of Life Over Death – Robert Royal, Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

