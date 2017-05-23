Click on the Seeking Holiness and Wholeness in an Age of Technology link to read more.
Blogs | Jun. 18, 2017
Seeking Holines in an Age of Technology, Grow Close to the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, and More!
Seeking Holiness and Wholeness in an Age of Technology – Brian Jones, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Grow Close to the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus – Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., Catholic Exchange
The Singing of Ministers in the Eucharistic Celebration – Aurelio Porfiriz, New Liturgical Movement
Miracles Happen All The Time and Part II – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand
One Key Reason Why Catholics Honor Mary – Sister Theresa Aletheia Noble, Aleteia
Faith, Belief, and the Trinity; A Theological Analysis – Fr. Robert P. Imbelli S.T.L. Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
While Part of Life, Transitions Not Easy for Priests – Brian Fraga, OSV Newsweekly
Of Mountains, Deserts and Angels – Mother Angelica on Suffering, Burnout, and Faith – K.V. Turley, Catholic Exchange
How Are We To Live in This Broken World? – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic World Report
Don’t Let A Foolish Idea Go Unchallenged – Anthony Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Quæritur: Missa Sicca – “Dry Mass” – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The First Principle is Christian Unity – Gregory Martha Herr, Obl.S.B., Catholic Stand
Concerned about the Bee Population? Have a Priest Bless Them! – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
How a Nuns’ Home is Helping Girls Freed from Sex Trafficking – Kevin Jones, Catholic News Agency
The Priestly Character of Ad Orientem Worship: Part III – Zachary Thomas, New Liturgical Movement
Can the Church Ever Bless the Death Penalty? – Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald
Priest Criticises Parents Who Reduce First Communion to a Bacchanal of Materialism – Catholic Herald
The Limits of Artificial “Intelligence” - John Paul Meenan, Crisis Magazine
South Korean President Seeks Pope’s Support in Reconciliation Efforts – Andr. Gagliarducci, Catholic News Agency
The Other Europe: Winning the Culture of Life Over Death – Robert Royal, Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
