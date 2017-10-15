The Secret Cardinals Known Only to the Pope - Billy Ryan, uCatholic

The Hidden Hierarchy of Angels, Explained In One Infographic - ChurchPop

Every Catholic Should Witness the Beauty of the Ordinariate Liturgy – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith, Catholic Herald

On England’s South Coast, an Oratory Flourishes – Joanna Bogle, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

The 5 Most Beautiful Monasteries in the World – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

Bite Your Tongue! A Reflection on Common Sins of Speech – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

Yes, Silence About Sin Can Itself Be a Sin – ChurchPop

Accepting the Gift of Suffering – Philip Hawley Jr. M.D., The Catholic Thing

Forgiveness From the Heart: Why and How? – Fr. Nnamdi Moneme O.M.V., Catholic Exchange

13 Most Hilarious and Inspiring Quotes from the Popes – Alex R. Hey, epicPew

The Purpose and Place of Poetry Today: An Interview with Dana Gioia – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report

The Day I Met Jesus While Riding My Bike – David Roney, Catholic Stand

Depressed? Here’s a Patron Saint for You – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

My Visit to the Scene of a Martyrdom of Fr. Stanely Rother – Peter Stanford, Catholic Herald

Lessons from St. Francis of Assisi – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

A Stranger in a Strange Land: How to Stay Catholic at University – Donna Cooper, Catholic Herald

Noble Beauty, Transcendent Holiness – Veronica Arntz, Catholic Exchange

A Medieval Remedy for Modernity’s Ills – Fr. John A. Perricone, Crisis Magazine

Holy Land Christians Condemn Wave of Church Desecrations – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald

Lessons from Big-City Jesus – Cale Clarke, Catholic Answers Magazine

Fun Cry Room Activities for Adults! – Matt Vander Vennet, epicPew

25th Anniversary of the Release of the Catechism of the Catholic Church – Fr. Z’s Blog

Remembering the Holy Guardian Angels – Sister Timothy Marie O.C.D., Integrated Catholic Life™

The Russian Orthodox Church has Issued a Challenge to the West – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith, Catholic Herald

Vietnamese Native Appointed Auxiliary Bishop of Orange – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia

Why We Need the St. Michael Prayer More Than Ever – Fr. Raymond de Souza, Catholic Herald

Descending into the Chocolate Factory: Are Dahl’s Works Worth It? – Sean Fitzpatrick, Crisis Magazine

