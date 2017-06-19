Saying Goodbye to a Man For All Seasons – Joan Lewis, Joan’s Rome

Game of Thrones is Filth – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Important – Read This: What is the Appeal to “Build a Bridge” Really About? - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Truth Held Hostage—A Review of “Hostage to the Devil” on Netflix – Laura Ricketts, epicPew

Moralistic Therapeutic Deism, What Is It? – Fr. Bill Peckman, Roman Catholic Man

Quo Vadis? Whispers to Pull the Plug? – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia

Dueling and the Church – Darwin Catholic A Pro-Life Philosophy – Peter Kreeft Ph.D., Integrated Catholic Life™

German Bishops Criticize Parliament’s Approval of Same-Sex “Marriage” – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

Getting Back on Track with Your Fundraising Goal – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Sacred Heart: Love that Crushes Evil – Kathleen Beckman, Catholic Exchange

The Poets Who Unexpectedly Lead Us to God – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

St. Charles Borromeo: The Provocative Reformer Translated into English after 400 Years – Diane Montagna, Aleteia

Wherein Another Priest Rants: Hypocritical Priests and Bishops – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Why Most of Us Are Scapegoats, Not Saintly Martyrs – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand

The Seven Deadly Sins in “The Jungle Book” – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

Wanting Purgatory Now – A Journey Towards Holiness – Michael Cretaro, Catholic Stand

Catholic Mom Confident Pretty Girl Behind Her at Mass Is Perfect For Her Deadbeat Son – Eye of the Tiber

Parting Shots From the Pastor of America’s Largest Parish – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy

