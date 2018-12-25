St. Nicholas of Myra (Screen Shot via YouTube then Cropped)

Saint Nick, Decker of Heretics; A Thriving Parish; Weird Things; Friendship and Charity; and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Saint Nicholas: Bishop of Myra, Decker of Heretics, Giver of Gifts - Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

A Thriving & Diverse Ordinariate-Run Parish in London – Joanna Bogle, The Catholic World Report

7 Weird Things That Only Make Sense to Catholics – Chloe Langr, epicPew

More 18th Century Varieties of Violacea – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal

Friendship is Rooted in Charity – Brother Cornelius Avaritt O.P., Catholic Exchange

Woman, Reclaim Your Family – Hope Schneir, Off The Cuff via Helena Daily

Charles Tournemire’s L’Orgue Mystique & the Ordinary Form of the Mass – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Holy One of God – Noel Ethan Tan, Ignitum Today

When Was the Holy Gospel of Saint Matthew Written? (A First Pass) – Jimmy Akin, JimmyAkin.com

Mary Said Yes, Twice – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., Catholic Stand

The University of Vienna Announces New Research on Anglican Liturgy in the Catholic Church – Christopher Mahon, The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society

A New English Gradual for the Ordinariate – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

The Vatican to Loan St. Thomas Becket’s Bloody Tunic to Britain – Chloe Langr, epicPew

The Rose – Cathy G. Knipper, Catholic Stand

Pope Francis Appoints New Bishop in Monterey, California – Vatican News

Christian Berkeley Senator Isabella Chow: Learning to Love Unconditionally – Aliya Kuykendall, The Stream

