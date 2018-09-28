Sacraments, Not Social Events – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

How Do You Join the Ordinariate? – Deborah Gyapong, The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society

Horror Films & Holy Water: A Winning Formula – Sebastian James, Mercatornet

Explaining Transgender to Kids, Without Puppets – Leila Miller & Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine

An Unexpected Journey? The Case for the Canonization of J.R.R. Tolkien – Matthew Chicoine, epicPew

Incredible Before-&-After Pics: Abandoned Medieval Church Restored – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia

The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit

Monks of Tibhirine to be Beatified in Algeria in December – Catholic Herald

The Secret Catholic Chapel in the Attic of Reformation-era Amsterdam – Vittoria Traverso, Aleteia

Catholicism After 2018 – R.R. Reno, First Things

Why the Church Needs Philosophy: The 20th Anniversary of Fides et ratio – Joseph P. Trabbic, The Catholic World Report

Exposing the Modernist’s Mythology About Nordic Countries – Jonathan B. Coe, Crisis Magazine

A Sexual Ethic that Works for Women – Deborah Savage, First Things

New Law Links Pornography, Human Trafficking  – Susan Klemond, OSV Newsweekly

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .