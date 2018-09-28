Baptism (Credit: Archdiocese of Washington D.C.)
Sacraments, Not Social Events; How Do You Join the Ordinariate; Horror Films, Holy Water; and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Sacraments, Not Social Events – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
How Do You Join the Ordinariate? – Deborah Gyapong, The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society
Horror Films & Holy Water: A Winning Formula – Sebastian James, Mercatornet
Explaining Transgender to Kids, Without Puppets – Leila Miller & Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine
An Unexpected Journey? The Case for the Canonization of J.R.R. Tolkien – Matthew Chicoine, epicPew
Incredible Before-&-After Pics: Abandoned Medieval Church Restored – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia
The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit
Monks of Tibhirine to be Beatified in Algeria in December – Catholic Herald
The Secret Catholic Chapel in the Attic of Reformation-era Amsterdam – Vittoria Traverso, Aleteia
Catholicism After 2018 – R.R. Reno, First Things
Why the Church Needs Philosophy: The 20th Anniversary of Fides et ratio – Joseph P. Trabbic, The Catholic World Report
Exposing the Modernist’s Mythology About Nordic Countries – Jonathan B. Coe, Crisis Magazine
A Sexual Ethic that Works for Women – Deborah Savage, First Things
New Law Links Pornography, Human Trafficking – Susan Klemond, OSV Newsweekly
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments