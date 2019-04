Ross Douthat

Ross Douthat’s Expanding Seamless Garment, Role of Clericalism in Current Crisis, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Ross Douthat’s Expanding Seamless Garment ☩ Charles C. Camosy at Church Life Journal +1

The Role of Clericalism in the Current Crisis ☩ Christopher R. Altieri at The Catholic World Report +1

Our Lady of Lourdes & Fatima Statues Beheaded at California Catholic Churches, Caught on Tape ☩ ChurchPOP +1

Politicizing Pediatrics: How Transgender Guidelines Undermine Trust In Medical Authority ☩ Leonard Sax at Mercatornet

Proper Liturgy Needs Doctrinal Truth ☩ Fr. James V. Schall, S.J., at Crisis Magazine

The Resurrection of Realism, Beauty Will Save the World ☩ Igor V. Babailov at Faith & Culture

Is The Bible Without Error? ☩ Philip Kosloski at Aleteia Search No More – Off the Shelf 118 with Steve Hemler ☩ Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Minimalist Catholics or More? ☩ Fr. Z's Blog

Retreat: Advance Spiritually Through Time in Solitude ☩ Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand

Pierre Manent on Machiavelli, Luther, & the Eclipse of the Natural Law ☩ Nathaniel Peters, Ph.D., at Law & Liberty

The Hypocritical SPLC, the Hateful Hate List People ☩ Tom Gilson at The Stream