St Pauls Basilica in Rome (Pic Credit: Vatican News)

St. Paul’s Basilica Gives a Rare Peep into Medieval Rome, A Catholic Digital Future, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Rome’s St. Paul’s Basilica Gives a Rare Peep into Medieval Rome - Vatican News+++

A “Catholic Signal Corps” & Thinking about a Catholic Digital Future – Fr. Z’s Blog

The “Padre Pio” of Brazil Who’s Younger Sister is St. Gianna Molla – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

The Happiest Day of My Life – David Torkington, Catholic Stand

The Importance of Silence in Christianity – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

What is a “Just Wage”? – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery

Fight Sin & Evil With a Holy Hatred – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand

Google is Giving $10,000 a Month to Catholic Non-Profits & Charities – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

4 Things Your Hairstylist Wants You To Do – Meghan Ashley Styling (Catholic Fashion)

Raymond Cardinal Burke Endorses Rosary Coast to Coast – Fr. Richard Heilmann, Roman Catholic Man

When Can a Church be Used for Non-Liturgical Events – Cathy Caridi J.C.L., Canon Law Made Easy

Contraception ‘Makes Men Egoists’ & Fuels Sexual Violence – Catherine Sheehan, Catholic Herald

USA: The “Great Decline” of Catholic Schools – Paul De Maeyer, Aleteia

An Exploration of Chicago’s Catholic Church Architecture & Art – Christine Warner, Napa Institute

Christ Figures in Sci-Fi TV Shows & Movies – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Integralism, Dogma, & Sinking Ships – P.J. Smith, Semiduplex

Challenging God – Noel Ethan Tan, Ignitum Today

In What Year Did Herod Die? St. Luke was Right After All – Tancred, The Eponymous Flower

