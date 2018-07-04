Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of Lvov (Credit: Zenit)
Rome and Ukrainian Catholics, This Pope Started "God Bless You' When You Sneeze, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Why is Rome Sidelining the Ukrainian Catholics? - Fr. Father Raymond J. de Souza, Catholic Herald+++
Why this Pope Started the Custom of Saying “God Bless You!” when People Sneeze – ChurchPOP
Reverse Wreckovation at the Cathedral of St. Paul – Fr. Z’s Blog
The US Supreme Court is in the Balance, Join the Nation & the World in 54 Day Rosary Novena – Fr. Richard Heilmann, Roman Catholic Man
Sordid Past? You Have a Right to Put It Behind You – Martin Culpepper, Those Catholic Men
4 Tips for Catholics During Politically Turbulent Times – Melissa Guerrero, epicPew
Catholic Entrepreneurship. . . Is It a Real Thing? – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
How the Transience of this World Points to Eternity – Cecily Lowe, Catholic Stand
How Science Works–Some Case Studies* – Robert Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic
How to Maximize Your Wardrobe with the Right Handbag – Meghan Ashley Styling on Fashion for Catholics
When Is Organ Donation Moral? – Stacy Trasancos Ph.D., Catholic Answers Magazine
Today’s New Cardinals Mark a “Critical Tipping-Point” – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia
Love in a Time of Social Media – Joannie Watson, Integrated Catholic Life™
Does Jesus Forbid Self-Defense? – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Video: Did Mary Die Before She was Assumed Into Heaven? Yes – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.
Saving Our Catholic Vocabulary – Nicholas Senz, The Catholic Thing
