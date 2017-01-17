Click on Roe v. Wade and the Right to Rule Ourselves link to read more.
Blogs | Feb. 1, 2017
Roe v. Wade and the Right to Rule Ourselves, Does Defunding Planned Parenthood Hurt Women, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Tito Edwards
Roe v. Wade and the Right to Rule Ourselves – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Does Defunding Planned Parenthood Really Threaten Women’s Health? – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency
Simple Ignatius – Ken Kniepmann, Catholic Stand
Update on “How to Read Your Way to Heaven” – Liz Estler, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Soldier or Saint – Leave No One Behind – Birgit Jones, Catholic Stand
Did You Know Comedian Steve Harvey is Now a Gospel Preacher? – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
God is Interested in Your Love Life – Thomas Clements, Ignitum Today
The Two Feasts of St. Peter’s Chair – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Will the Church of England Apologize for Reformation-Era Violence? – Catholic News Agency
UK: The ‘Integration Tsar’ Who Excludes Catholics – Sir Edward Leigh, Catholic Herald
Five Rules for Inspiring People to Fundraise for You – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Canonist Ed Peters on The Maltese Fiasco – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Trump has Shaken the Liberal Order, Where Does That Leave Christians? – Matthew Schmitz, Catholic Herald
