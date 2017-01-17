Roe v. Wade and the Right to Rule Ourselves – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Does Defunding Planned Parenthood Really Threaten Women’s Health? – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency

Simple Ignatius – Ken Kniepmann, Catholic Stand

Update on “How to Read Your Way to Heaven” – Liz Estler, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Soldier or Saint – Leave No One Behind – Birgit Jones, Catholic Stand

Did You Know Comedian Steve Harvey is Now a Gospel Preacher? – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew

God is Interested in Your Love Life – Thomas Clements, Ignitum Today

The Two Feasts of St. Peter’s Chair – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Will the Church of England Apologize for Reformation-Era Violence? – Catholic News Agency

UK: The ‘Integration Tsar’ Who Excludes Catholics – Sir Edward Leigh, Catholic Herald

Five Rules for Inspiring People to Fundraise for You – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Canonist Ed Peters on The Maltese Fiasco – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Trump has Shaken the Liberal Order, Where Does That Leave Christians? – Matthew Schmitz, Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.