Powerful Homily by Fr. Dywer (Credit: uCatholic)
Rocked by Scandal Priest Delivers Powerful Homily, If You Want Jesus You Need the Church, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Priest in Diocese Rocked by Scandal Delivers Powerful Homily - uCatholic+++
If You Want Jesus, You Need the Church – J.P. Nunez, Catholic Stand
If You Can Choose Your Own Gender, Why Not Race? – Barbara Key, Mercatornet
Do Some Men Have A Uterus? – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!
Paul VI & Romero, Media & Reality – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
Lost & Found – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
The 3 Hacks to Successful Fundraising in the Catholic Church – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The White House & North Korea – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
What is the Law? When can We Ignore It? – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
Dying for the Truth: Hans & Sophie Scholl – Marie Meaney D.Phil., Crisis Magazine
Jordan Peterson: Bible is Foundation for Western Civilization – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
Critics Misrepresent Cardinal Sarah’s Call for Piety in Receiving Communion – Conor Gudan, The Catholic World Report
Archbishop Fénelon on the Return to God – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
Drawing Lessons from the Boardroom – Sean Morrisroe, Catholic Stand
Cincinnati Archbishop Repudiates Fr. James Martin, SJ, et al, Homosexualist Event - Fr. Z’s Blog+++
A History of the 40 Hours Devotion, by Henri de Villiers – Ælredus Rievallensis
