Ridiculous Misconceptions About the Church Explained, On Young Men Not Going to College, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

These Ridiculous Misconceptions About the Catholic Church Are Finally Explained – Theresa Z. Williams at epicPew +1

On Young Men Not Going to College – Ted Rebard, Ph.D., at Those Catholic Men +1

Romance & The Romantically-Challenged – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand

A Terrible Warning From Our Lady Of Akita – Carlos Caso-Rosendi

Who Are The Real Bigots? – James Parker at Mercatornet

Three Problems For Catholic Opponents Of Capital Punishment – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Differences Between Catholic & Protestant Approaches to the Bible – Steve Ray at Defender of the Catholic Faith

Tall Poppy Syndrome & Two American Bishops – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Negative Reactions to Pope Francis – Melanie Jean Juneau at Catholic Stand

For Schism, Look To Germany, Not America – Christopher R. Altieri at The Catholic World Report

Xi Jinping’s Quotes Replace the Ten Commandments in Churches – Tang Feng at Bitter Winter

The Slow Road to Catholic Schism – Ross Douthat at The New York Times

Are Religious Californians Really Harming the Mental Health of People Who Identify as Gay – L. Haynes, Ph.D., at Public Discourse

Are Deacons Really ‘Celebrating Mass’ In The Amazon? – Christopher R. Altieri at Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.