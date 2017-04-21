Restoring the Sacred in Catholic Art – Charles Cole, New Liturgical Movement

The 5 People You’ll Meet in Seminary – Riley, ChurchPop

Sexual Difference, Complementarity and the Truth: A Personal Journey – Justin Charlebois Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Mary’s Role in the Creation of Christian Community; The Marian Option – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement

Quæritur: Two-Phase Wedding? First in Church, Then at Beach? – Fr. Timothy Ferguson, Fr. Z's Blog

“Smoking Gun” Proving Ottoman Complicity in Armenian Genocide Claimed – John Burger, Aleteia

Book Review: ‘Imagining Abundance’ – Bric Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

The Secret Power of Prayerful Women – Laura Hensley, epicPew

Conspirator Spotlight: St. George – Rebecca Frech, The Catholic Conspiracy

Putting First Things First in a College Education – Michael Scaperlanda, Crisis Magazine

Interview: Cardinal Müller on Medjugorje, Amoris Lætitia, and Radical Islam – Konrad Sawicki, Aleteia

Living in the Paschal Mystery – Jim Dougherty, Catholic Stand

Five Proofs Preview – Edward Feser Ph.D.

If To Forgive Is To Love, How Deep Is Your Love? – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.