Blogs | May. 13, 2017
Restoring the Sacred in Catholic Art, The 5 People You’ll Meet in Seminary, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Restoring the Sacred in Catholic Art – Charles Cole, New Liturgical Movement
The 5 People You’ll Meet in Seminary – Riley, ChurchPop
Sexual Difference, Complementarity and the Truth: A Personal Journey – Justin Charlebois Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Mary’s Role in the Creation of Christian Community; The Marian Option – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
Quæritur: Two-Phase Wedding? First in Church, Then at Beach? – Fr. Timothy Ferguson, Fr. Z's Blog
“Smoking Gun” Proving Ottoman Complicity in Armenian Genocide Claimed – John Burger, Aleteia
Book Review: ‘Imagining Abundance’ – Bric Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Secret Power of Prayerful Women – Laura Hensley, epicPew
Conspirator Spotlight: St. George – Rebecca Frech, The Catholic Conspiracy
Putting First Things First in a College Education – Michael Scaperlanda, Crisis Magazine
Interview: Cardinal Müller on Medjugorje, Amoris Lætitia, and Radical Islam – Konrad Sawicki, Aleteia
Living in the Paschal Mystery – Jim Dougherty, Catholic Stand
Five Proofs Preview – Edward Feser Ph.D.
If To Forgive Is To Love, How Deep Is Your Love? – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand
