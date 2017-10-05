Click on the Restoring Catholic Relevance in Society – Part I link to read more.
Restoring Catholic Relevance in Society, Grab Your Rosaries for This Fatima Event, and More Links!
Restoring Catholic Relevance in Society – Part I – Michael J. White, Catholic Stand
Grab Your Rosaries and Candles for This Fatima Event – Patti Maguire Armstrong, Catholic Lane
Russian Orthodox Archbishop Hilarion Alfeyev has a Warning for the West - Elizabeth Scalia, Aleteia
Nathaniel Hawthorne’s Lessons on the Works of Mercy – Stephen Mirarchi, epicPew
Clutching at Relevance and Grasping at Control: Willful Submission to Overlord – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand
Council Fathers Support Latin: Correcting Narrative Bias, Updated – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Sacramentals: Holy Gifts – Elizabeth Jean Seah, Ignitum Today
What to Say (and Not Say) When Asking for Donations – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
De Mortuis Nihil Nisi Bonum; Hugh Hefner – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Fr. Ray Blake on Faithful Clerics’ Fear of Vicious Reprisals – Fr. Z’s Blog
Thought-free Blogs – Edward Feser Ph.D.
The Future of St. Mary of the Angels in California – Deborah Gyapong, Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog
Only the Anglicans (Church of England) – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts
Walking the Dogma – Carl E. Olson, Catholic Answers Magazine
Is Pope Francis Increasingly Centralizing Decisions? – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
Wherein Fr. Z Rants. . . About and to Diocesan Priests - Fr. Z’s Blog
Communism: Next Time for Sure – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Catholic Thoughts on Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement – Bob Kurland Ph.D., Catholic Stand
Feral Cats and My Welfare State – Bob Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic
A Sign of a Civilization in Decline: When Your Heroes are Athletes and Actors – The TOF Spot
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.