Before & After St. Mary's Columbus, Ohio (Source: Liturgical Arts Journal)

Restoration of St. Mary’s in Columbus, Catholic Theology Thrives in Anglican England, + More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Before & After: The Restoration of St. Mary’s, German Village, in Columbus, Ohio – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

Catholic Theology Thrives in Heart of Anglican England - John Burger at Aleteia +1

Will Pope Francis’ Reforms, Aimed Primarily at Bishops, Really Work? – Christopher R. Altieri at The Catholic World Report

Works Mattered to St. Paul – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine

After a 200 Year Hiatus, Monks at Famous Belgian Monastery Brew Once Again – uCatholic

What are the L’Arche Communities Founded by Jean Vanier? - Kathleen N. Hattrup at Aleteia

St. Louise – Finding Ways for the Wealthy to Help the Poor – Mary Kay Clark, Ph.D., at Seton Magazine

The Fire in Our Lady’s Church - Art, Evangelism, & Catechesis - Jennifer Donelson at New Liturgical Movement

Longing for a Baby? Try These Bible Passages for Comfort - Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

Against a Risky Way of Protecting Religious Freedom - Hadley Arkes at First Things

FDA Purchased Aborted Baby Parts to Transplant Their Brain Tissue Into Mice - Micaiah Bilger at Life News

How You Can Plant the Seeds of the Next Notre-Dame Cathedral - Jason Scott Jones & John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream

