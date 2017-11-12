Click on the Reserving the Eucharist at Home link to read more.
Reserving the Eucharist at Home, The Catholic World Is About To Be Turned Upside Down, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Reserving the Eucharist at Home – Fr. Edward McNamara, Zenit
The Catholic World Is About To Be Turned Upside Down - Philip Jenkins Ph.D., Catholic Herald+++
Is Prayer Pointless? – Todd Aglialoro, Catholic Answers Magazine
This Museum has the World’s Largest Rosary Collection – Mitch Finley, Catholic Herald
16 Inspiring Saints’ Names for Your Baby Boy – Cerith Gardiner, Aleteia
Conversing with Skeptics – Ben Butera, The American Catholic
Imitate John the Baptist – Friend of the Bridegroom – Kevin Aldrich, Catholic Stand
Underestimated Illness Led to Pope John Paul I’s Death – Andrea Tornielli, Vatican Insider via La Stampa
Why Catholic Journalism More Important than Mainstream Journalism – Tom Hoopes, Aleteia
Lakota Who Reconciled His Culture with Catholicism is Made Servant of God – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
The Nashville Dominicans Sing to Their Patron, St. Dominic – J-P Mauro, Aleteia
Action Item! 100 Cassocks for 100 Seminarians – Fr. Z’s Blog
For USCCB’s 100th, “Peter” Takes the Wheel – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia
Archaeologists Discover Ancient Roman Stables Few Miles Away from Nazareth – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments