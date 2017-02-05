Click on Repeal the Johnson Amendment to Free Religious Speech link to read more.
Blogs | Feb. 26, 2017
Repeal the Johnson Amendment to Free Religious Speech, The Problem of Ingrained Sin, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Repeal the Johnson Amendment to Free Religious Speech - John M. Grondelski Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
The Problem of Ingrained Sin – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand
The Moral Case for States to Pass Partial Birth Abortion Bans – Joe Kral, Truth and Charity Forum
Give Us This Day Our Supersubstantial Bread – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand
On “Mutual Enrichment” and “Universae Ecclesiae”; Re: Fr. Stravinskas – Fr. Albert P. Marcello III, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Is a Meeting between Pope Francis and Donald Trump on the Horizon? – Catholic News Agency
On Earth as In Heaven – Bart Schuchts, Catholic Stand
Social Respectability as Religion in Flannery O’Connor’s “Revelation” – Mitchell Kalpakgian Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Good Works: Why We Do Them – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
Harry Connick Jr. on Faith, Family, Hosting a TV Show – Carl Kozlowski, Catholic News Agency
Review: The Nightingale; Wherein Fr. Z Suggests Good Movies – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Mindfulness and Catholic Mystical Tradition (Video) – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Cardinal Burke Goes to Guam, What’s Up With That? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Is Liberal Democracy Closer to Communism or Catholicism? – Jerry Salyer Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
