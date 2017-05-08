Click on the An Engraced Path of Renewal for the Laity link to read more.
Blogs | Jun. 4, 2017
Renewal for the Laity, The Art of Praying with Art, 7 Gifts of Praying the Rosary, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
An Engraced Path of Renewal for the Laity – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
The Art of Praying with Art – Chris Brune, Catholic Stand
Seven Gifts of Praying the Rosary – Amanda Hupka, Integrated Catholic Life™
How Do We Avoid Distractions in Prayer? – Divine Intimacy Radio Show and Podcast – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
St. Pedro Poveda: Lover of the Poor, Advocate for Women’s Rights, Martyr – Larry Peterson, Aleteia
Photos of the Canonization of St. Joan of Arc – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Blue Pontifical Vestment and Violet Folded Chasuble Projects – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Liturgy as Educator – L. Joseph Hebert, Crisis Magazine
Hope: A Misunderstood Virtue – Nada Mazzei, Catholic Stand
5 Eastern Fathers You Need To Put On Your Reading Read – Brooke Gregory, epicPew
Who Were the Desert Fathers and Why Do They Matter?– Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Ed Peters on my Man Shall His Blood Be Shed Book – Edward Feser Ph.D., Ed Feser’s Blog
Misunderstanding Religious Liberty and the Freedom of the Church – Rick Garnett J.D., Mirror of Justice
The Winged Watchman: When Faith Faces Evil – Maura Roan McKeegan, The Civilized Report via Crisis Magazine
Dr. Tracey Rowland’s Guide Through the Catholic Academic “Zoo” – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report
World Youth Day Logo Shows Symbols for Mary, Panama – Catholic News Service via OSV Newsweekly
