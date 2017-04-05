Click on A New Civil Rights Ruling May Create Religious Liberty Problems link to read more.

Blogs | Apr. 16, 2017

Religious Liberty Problems, Real Nature of Catholic Reparative Therapy, and Many More Great Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

A New Civil Rights Ruling May Create Religious Liberty Problems – Kevin J. Jones, Catholic News Agency

The Real Nature of Catholic Reparative Therapy – Deacon Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine

Holy Week Processions in Portugal – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

A Thriving Church Amid the Tragedy of Nigeria – Obianuju Ekeocha, Catholic Herald

The New Missionaries: Family Missions Company – Nathaniel Lauer, Catholic Stand

On Immigration, Sanctuary Isn’t the Ultimate Solution, Bishop Says – Karna Swanson, Denver Catholic via Catholic News Agency

Our Lady Healer of Families Heal My Broken Family – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand

The Origins of “Judeo-Christian” – Philip Jenkins, the Anxious Bench

The Creative Catholic: Fr. James V. Schall S.J. on the Art and Vocation of Writing – K.V. Turley, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

The Church, Africa, and the Future – Desmond O’Grady, OSV Newsweekly

Why No Civility Is Possible Today - Fr. James V. Schall S.J., Crisis Magazine

Brick By Brick: A Great East and West, “Both Lungs” Development – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Great-Grandma’s Attic: When Protestants Rediscover Catholic Practices – David Mills, Aleteia

Why are Catholic Sixth Forms Playing Down Their Religious Identity? – Fr. Matthew Pittam, Catholic Herald

