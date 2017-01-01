Click on Religious Freedom, Meaningless Without Truth link to read more.

Blogs | Jan. 12, 2017

Religious Freedom, Meaningless Without Truth; A Scientific Approach to God; and More Great Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards

Religious Freedom, Meaningless Without Truth - Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture

A Scientific Approach to God – Thomas Clements, Ignitum Today

Why Pro-Lifers are Calling This Rule a Gift to Planned Parenthood – Catholic News Agency

‘Too Many Rules’ Usually Means ‘A Rule Against What I Want’ – Jimmy Akin, Catholic Answers

Pier Giorgio Frassati, the Saint Whose Sorrows Never Made Him Sad – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

Worship God, Not Self – Brandon Schild, Catholic Stand

New Biloxi Bishop Humbled, Joyed by Appointment – Han. Brockhaus, Catholic News Agency

The Real Fundamental Option: Living as a Child of God – Kevin Aldrich, Catholic Stand

Canadian Bishops Baptize Euthanasia – John Zmirak Ph.D., The Stream

The Domestic Church and the Cross of Christ – Veronica Antz, Truth and Charity Forum

The Treasury of the Holy House of Loreto – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Quæritur: Can Priests Say the “Tridentine Mass” Alone, Without a Server? – Fr. Z’s Blog

UK Pro-Life Groups Express Alarm Over Three-Parent Baby Plans – Madeleine Teahan, Catholic Herald

