Jan. 12, 2017
Religious Freedom, Meaningless Without Truth; A Scientific Approach to God; and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Tito Edwards
Religious Freedom, Meaningless Without Truth - Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
A Scientific Approach to God – Thomas Clements, Ignitum Today
Why Pro-Lifers are Calling This Rule a Gift to Planned Parenthood – Catholic News Agency
‘Too Many Rules’ Usually Means ‘A Rule Against What I Want’ – Jimmy Akin, Catholic Answers
Pier Giorgio Frassati, the Saint Whose Sorrows Never Made Him Sad – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
Worship God, Not Self – Brandon Schild, Catholic Stand
New Biloxi Bishop Humbled, Joyed by Appointment – Han. Brockhaus, Catholic News Agency
The Real Fundamental Option: Living as a Child of God – Kevin Aldrich, Catholic Stand
Canadian Bishops Baptize Euthanasia – John Zmirak Ph.D., The Stream
The Domestic Church and the Cross of Christ – Veronica Antz, Truth and Charity Forum
The Treasury of the Holy House of Loreto – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Quæritur: Can Priests Say the “Tridentine Mass” Alone, Without a Server? – Fr. Z’s Blog
UK Pro-Life Groups Express Alarm Over Three-Parent Baby Plans – Madeleine Teahan, Catholic Herald
