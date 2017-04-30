Click on the Religious Brothers Day Celebrates a Forgotten and Misunderstood Vocation in the Church link to read more.
Blogs | May. 26, 2017
Religious Brother Is a Misunderstood Vocation, Peter Kreeft's New Book on Augustine, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Religious Brothers Day Celebrates a Forgotten and Misunderstood Vocation in the Church - Brother Silas Henderson S.D.S., Aleteia
Peter Kreeft’s Book Introduces Readers to the Brilliance and Questions of St. Augustine – Paul Senz, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
6 Ways to Find Your Purpose in Life According to St. Ignatius of Loyola – Father Michael, Aleteia
Pope Francis Urges Vatican Communications to Go Digital Amid Ongoing Reform – Hannah Brockhaus, Catholic News Agency
5 Books that Could Transform Your Devotion to Mary This May – Fr. Edward Looney, ChurchPop
3 Benefits to Abstaining from Meat on Fridays, Even After Lent – Todd Aglialoro, Catholic Answers Magazine
Can Christians Believe in a Christ Without Miracles? – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand
Good Books: For LutherFest 500 and for the Traditional Latin Mass - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Athens Comes to Greet Jerusalem: Substantial Change and Material Creation – Bob Drury, Catholic Stand
Why Does Catholic Social Teaching Often Fail? – Fr. Basil Cole O.P., Truth and Charity Forum
Islam—The View from Disney Country – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Denominationalism and Sectarianism: An Anti-Biblical Scandal – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism
The New York Times Loves a Good Love Story – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine
Church Disasters and Resurrections - Randall B. Smith Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
My Debate with a Pro-Abortion Philosopher at Stanford – Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine
It’s 1978 All Over Again – Damian Thompson, Catholic Herald
