Religious Brothers Day Celebrates a Forgotten and Misunderstood Vocation in the Church - Brother Silas Henderson S.D.S., Aleteia

Peter Kreeft’s Book Introduces Readers to the Brilliance and Questions of St. Augustine – Paul Senz, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

6 Ways to Find Your Purpose in Life According to St. Ignatius of Loyola – Father Michael, Aleteia

Pope Francis Urges Vatican Communications to Go Digital Amid Ongoing Reform – Hannah Brockhaus, Catholic News Agency

5 Books that Could Transform Your Devotion to Mary This May – Fr. Edward Looney, ChurchPop

3 Benefits to Abstaining from Meat on Fridays, Even After Lent – Todd Aglialoro, Catholic Answers Magazine

Can Christians Believe in a Christ Without Miracles? – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand

Good Books: For LutherFest 500 and for the Traditional Latin Mass - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Athens Comes to Greet Jerusalem: Substantial Change and Material Creation – Bob Drury, Catholic Stand

Why Does Catholic Social Teaching Often Fail? – Fr. Basil Cole O.P., Truth and Charity Forum

Islam—The View from Disney Country – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Denominationalism and Sectarianism: An Anti-Biblical Scandal – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism

The New York Times Loves a Good Love Story – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine

Church Disasters and Resurrections - Randall B. Smith Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

My Debate with a Pro-Abortion Philosopher at Stanford – Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine

It’s 1978 All Over Again – Damian Thompson, Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.