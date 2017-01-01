Click on Refugees and Catholic Social Teaching link to read more.
Blogs | Feb. 21, 2017
Refugees and Catholic Social Teaching, The Twins Who Cuddled to Stay Alive, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Refugees and Catholic Social Teaching – Back Porch Theologian, The Porch
The Story of Rowen and Blake: Twins Who Cuddled to Stay Alive – Catholic News Agency
A ‘Marshall Plan’ for Iraq: Rebuilding Christian Villages on the Nineveh Plains – Maria Lozano, Catholic Lane
Praying the Litany of Humility – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
Catholics and The Holy Bible – Charles Johnston, Now That I’m Catholic
God’s Quiet Miracles – Edward Monti, Catholic Stand
Why the Vatican Thinks Priests Should Learn about Art, Beauty – Hannah Brockhaus, Catholic News Agency
How to Completely Fail at Being a Confirmation Sponsor – Laura Ricketts, epicPew
Wanted or Unwanted: Desire, Worth, and the Human Person – Nic Davidson, Ignitum Today
If You Love, You Change – Julie Machado, Catholic Stand
Mindfulness and Catholic Mystical Tradition (Video) – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
The “Mutual Enrichment” Theme: West Meets East Edition – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Great Anti-Trump Crusade of 2017 – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
