Click on the Recognizing the Vocation, Presence of Cooperator Brothers link to read more.
Blogs | May. 24, 2017
Recognizing the Vocation, Is the Pope a Heretic-No, A Simple and Public Act of Faith and More Links!
Recognizing the Vocation, Presence of Cooperator Brothers – Paul Senz, The Catholic World Report
Is the Pope a Heretic? No Means No; Part I – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
A Simple and Public Act of Faith – Randy Hain, Integrated Catholic Life™
Do Catholics Need to Seek Church permission for Divorce? – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., In the Light of the Law
The Rite Questions: Liturgical Significance of One’s Offering – The Editors, Adoremus Magazine
This Friar’s Soaring ‘Pater Noster’ Will Move and Inspire – J.P. Mauro, Aleteia
The Optimism of Pope John XXIII – Fr. John Catoir J.C.D., Catholic Stand
Attempted Beheading of Priest at Mexico City’s Cathedral Suppressed by Media – Beverly Stevens, Regina Magazine
Benedictine Options – James Kalb J.D., The Catholic World Report
Fundraising Management – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Pope Benedict XVI Speaks: “With Cardinal Sarah, a Master of Silence, and of Interior Prayer, the Liturgy is in Good Hands” - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Oldest Known Marian Prayer Is from Egypt – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
God’s Gift of the Present – Laura DeMaria, Catholic Stand
With Our Meeting We Broke the Silence on Persecuted Christians – Andrea Tornielli, Vatican Insider via La Stampa
When We Try to Touch God – Anne Marie Miller, Ignitum Today
Keeping Kids Catholic – M.L., A Catholic Mom on the Prairies
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.