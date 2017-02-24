Click on Reading Amoris Lætitia in Light of The Council of Trent link to read more.
Blogs | Mar. 14, 2017
Reading Amoris Laetitia in Light of The Council of Trent, On Receiving Communion Properly, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Reading Amoris Lætitia in Light of The Council of Trent – Fr. Matthew Schneider L.C., Catholic Stand
Bishop Athanasius Schneider on Receiving Holy Communion – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
A Lent of Tears: The Genocide of Christians in the Muslim World – Bishop Samir Nassar, ACN-USA via Catholic Lane
“Can Liturgy Heal a Secular Age?”: An Interesting Article by Professor Timothy O’Malley – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Why Stations of the Cross Should be Part of Your Lenten Journey – Vicki Burbach, Pelican's Breast
Whenever I See Communion Line Blessings. . . – Larry D, Acts of the Apostasy via Catholic Conspiracy
Triduum Note: Do You Have a Crotalus? How About Two Crotali? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Gospel of Thomas Accidently Included in Bible Canon at Council of Carthage – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Big Abortion vs. Conway and Dannenfelser – Stephen Herreid, Catholic Vote
The New Evangelization: What’s New, Why Now? – Nick Chui, Ignitum Today
“Bitter Harvest” (Film) Is a Flawed But Important Reminder of the Holodomor – Nicholas D. Olszyk, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Words: Rough-Hewn Symbols or the Stuff of Thoughts? – Joe Bissonnette, Catholic Stand
The End of the Catholic State? – Joseph G. Trabbic Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
Sorry, Fr. Arturo Sosa, S.J., the Top Jesuit, But We Must Take Jesus Literally on Marriage – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.
View Comments