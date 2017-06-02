Click on the Evangelization: Reaching Out to the Broken link to read more.
Blogs | Jul. 10, 2017
Reaching Out to the Broken, 3 Factors of Fundraising Success, Satan In Our Times, and More Links!
Evangelization: Reaching Out to the Broken – Constance T. Hull, Catholic Exchange
Capital Campaign Fundraising, the 3 Factors of Success – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Do You See What Satan is Doing in Our Times? - Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man
Guidestar Joins the Targeting of Christian Groups – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine
U.S. Bishops Ask Forgiveness from Survivors of Clergy Sex Abuse – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
You Just Want People to Die! – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
St. Madeline Sophie Barat: A Preemie who Grew Up to Change the World – Larry Peterson, Aleteia
24 Big League (and Lesser Known) Quotes from the Saints – Theresa Williams, epicPew
Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross Reveals How Abortion Cost Her the Gold – Chloe Mooradian, Aleteia
Great Video over at the Acton Institute of Samuel Gregg Discussing About Threats Faced by Religious Believers – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
A Devotional: Magnify Our Lord With Mary – Carol Monaco, Catholic Stand
God Is My (Life) Coach – Rebekah Andrews, Ignitum Today
We Must Return to Tradition – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
Catholic Rule of Faith and Binding Authority: Old Testament Analogies – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism
Kneeling for Communion – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
Bebop Catholicism and the Charismatic Renewal – Edward Monti, Catholic Stand
The Explosive Growth of Pentecostal-Charismatic Christianity in the Global South, and Its Implications for Catholic Evangelization - Fr. Mathias D. Thelen S.T.L., Homiletic & Pastoral Review
The Problem of Catholic Pretenders – K.E. Colombini, Crisis Magazine
Could a “Pope Emeritus” Under 80 Vote in a Conclave? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Benedict Compulsion – James Kalb J.D., The Catholic World Report
