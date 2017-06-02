Evangelization: Reaching Out to the Broken – Constance T. Hull, Catholic Exchange

Capital Campaign Fundraising, the 3 Factors of Success – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Do You See What Satan is Doing in Our Times? - Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man

Guidestar Joins the Targeting of Christian Groups – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine

U.S. Bishops Ask Forgiveness from Survivors of Clergy Sex Abuse – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

You Just Want People to Die! – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

St. Madeline Sophie Barat: A Preemie who Grew Up to Change the World – Larry Peterson, Aleteia

24 Big League (and Lesser Known) Quotes from the Saints – Theresa Williams, epicPew

Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross Reveals How Abortion Cost Her the Gold – Chloe Mooradian, Aleteia

Great Video over at the Acton Institute of Samuel Gregg Discussing About Threats Faced by Religious Believers – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

A Devotional: Magnify Our Lord With Mary – Carol Monaco, Catholic Stand

God Is My (Life) Coach – Rebekah Andrews, Ignitum Today

We Must Return to Tradition – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks

Catholic Rule of Faith and Binding Authority: Old Testament Analogies – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism

Kneeling for Communion – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

Bebop Catholicism and the Charismatic Renewal – Edward Monti, Catholic Stand

The Explosive Growth of Pentecostal-Charismatic Christianity in the Global South, and Its Implications for Catholic Evangelization - Fr. Mathias D. Thelen S.T.L., Homiletic & Pastoral Review

The Problem of Catholic Pretenders – K.E. Colombini, Crisis Magazine

Could a “Pope Emeritus” Under 80 Vote in a Conclave? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The Benedict Compulsion – James Kalb J.D., The Catholic World Report

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.