Raising Chaste Catholic Men in a Crazy Culture – Tracy Bua Smith, epicPew

A Prayer Book for the Conversion of Sinners – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

Marian Battle Plan for World Peace: Consecration and Salvation – Leia Go, Ignitum Today

Quæritur: Family Member Baptized Children Without Parents Knowledge – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Book Review: ‘Imagining Abundance’ – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

I Was Astonished to Find This in the Catechism - Leila Miller, Catholic Answers

Increase Happiness and Save Our Culture. . .One Thank You at a Time – Sean Morrisroe, Catholic Stand

Reason, the Catholic University, and the Morality of Abortion – Eduardo Echeverria, The Catholic World Report

Catholic Leaders Urge Extreme Caution for New Netflix Series - Mary Rezac, Catholic News Agency

Breakdown On The Road To Emmaus – Deacon Greg Lambert, Catholic Stand

Dispensation or Commutation of Mass Obligation, Penance – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Figuring Out God’s Will for You Right Here, Right Now – Bill Dodds, OSV Newsweekly

Why Do Priests Wear White Albs? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Further Thoughts on Papal Silence – Fr. Hugh Somerville-Knapman O.S.B., Dominus Mihi Adjutor

