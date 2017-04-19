Click on the Raising Chaste Catholic Men in a Crazy Culture link to read more.
Blogs | May. 5, 2017
Raising Chaste Catholic Men in a Crazy Culture, Prayer Book for the Conversion of Sinners, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Raising Chaste Catholic Men in a Crazy Culture – Tracy Bua Smith, epicPew
A Prayer Book for the Conversion of Sinners – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
Marian Battle Plan for World Peace: Consecration and Salvation – Leia Go, Ignitum Today
Quæritur: Family Member Baptized Children Without Parents Knowledge – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Book Review: ‘Imagining Abundance’ – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
I Was Astonished to Find This in the Catechism - Leila Miller, Catholic Answers
Increase Happiness and Save Our Culture. . .One Thank You at a Time – Sean Morrisroe, Catholic Stand
Reason, the Catholic University, and the Morality of Abortion – Eduardo Echeverria, The Catholic World Report
Catholic Leaders Urge Extreme Caution for New Netflix Series - Mary Rezac, Catholic News Agency
Breakdown On The Road To Emmaus – Deacon Greg Lambert, Catholic Stand
Dispensation or Commutation of Mass Obligation, Penance – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Figuring Out God’s Will for You Right Here, Right Now – Bill Dodds, OSV Newsweekly
Why Do Priests Wear White Albs? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Further Thoughts on Papal Silence – Fr. Hugh Somerville-Knapman O.S.B., Dominus Mihi Adjutor
