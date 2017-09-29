Click on the Quæritur: What Can We Do To Get These Men Into Seminary? link to read more.
What Can We Do To Get These Men Into Seminary, Catholic Children’s Choirs, and More Links!
Glubb Glubb Glubb: The Noise A Drowning Civilization Makes - William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!
The Recent Popes on Work and Workers – Robert Royal Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
Moving Testimony from a “Gay” Reader – Fr. Z’s Blog
Benedict XVI Foresaw Today’s Revolutionary Iconoclasm – Tom Venzor, Crisis Magazine
The Divinity of Jesus in the Gospels – J.P. Nunez, Catholic Stand
Catholic Children’s Choirs 2017 – Charles Cole, New Liturgical Movement
What Every Catholic Should Know About Mother Teresa’s “Missionaries of Charity” – ChurchPop
Stop Screaming 'Please Donate' Because People are Not Listening – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Quotes Suitable for Framing: Frederick Douglass – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Do You Have an Oratory? – Deborah Gyapong, Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog
Tips for Ordinariate Growth – Fr. Ed’s Blog
Embracing Our Call as Christians: To Be Conspirators of Goodness – Allison Low, Catholic Stand
Vale Vatican II: Moving On – Fr. Hugh Somerville-Knapman O.S.B., Dominus Mihi Adjutor
The Anglican Ordinariate Office Available Online Now – David Clayton, Claritas
Rhoda Wise: Wife, Mother, Convert, Stigmatic, and Mentor to Mother Angelica – Aleteia
Fr. James Martin in LA: 2018 Religious Ed Congress to Dissent from Church Teaching – Joseph Sciambra
Ordinariate Style of Church can Stand Up in a Hurricane – Robert Hiini, The Catholic Weekly (Australia)
The KKK’s War on Catholics – Jonathan Wright, Catholic Herald
Making Wimps to Promote Global Warming – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts
