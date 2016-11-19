Put Not Your Trust in Princes—or in Princesses – Karl Keating, Catholic Answers

Poverty Versus Simply Being Poor – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand

Indiana Mayor Draws Criticism for Renaming Good Friday – Catholic News Agency

Striving For Sainthood – Karen Reep, Catholic Stand

Why Famed Atheist Stephen Hawking is on a Pontifical Academy – Andrea Gagliarducci, Catholic News Agency

Loneliness and Communion – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

Catholic Ties to the American Public Order Continue to Unravel – Kenneth L. Grasso, Crisis Magazine

A Moral Case for Abortion? – Fiorella Nash, The Catholic World Report

French National Assembly Approves Bill Outlawing Some Pro-Life Websites – Catholic Herald

Some Wage Sanity – Jack Quirk, The Distributist Review

Unity with Anglicans would Take Miracle of Epic Proportions: Stephen Walford Interview – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

The Impoverished Faith of the San Diego Diocese Led by Bishop Robert W. McElroy – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture

