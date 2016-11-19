Click on Put Not Your Trust in Princes—or in Princesses – Karl Keating of Catholic Answers link to read more.
Dec. 27, 2016
Put Not Your Trust in Princes—or in Princesses, Poverty Vs. Simply Being Poor, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Tito Edwards
Put Not Your Trust in Princes—or in Princesses – Karl Keating, Catholic Answers
Poverty Versus Simply Being Poor – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand
Indiana Mayor Draws Criticism for Renaming Good Friday – Catholic News Agency
Striving For Sainthood – Karen Reep, Catholic Stand
Why Famed Atheist Stephen Hawking is on a Pontifical Academy – Andrea Gagliarducci, Catholic News Agency
Loneliness and Communion – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
Catholic Ties to the American Public Order Continue to Unravel – Kenneth L. Grasso, Crisis Magazine
A Moral Case for Abortion? – Fiorella Nash, The Catholic World Report
French National Assembly Approves Bill Outlawing Some Pro-Life Websites – Catholic Herald
Some Wage Sanity – Jack Quirk, The Distributist Review
Unity with Anglicans would Take Miracle of Epic Proportions: Stephen Walford Interview – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
The Impoverished Faith of the San Diego Diocese Led by Bishop Robert W. McElroy – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
