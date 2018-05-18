Smelting (Credit: AdobeStock via Catholic Answers Magazine)

Purgatory: Answering Protestants With Biblical Evidence, Cohabitation Is Not Marriage Prep and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Purgatory: Answering Protestants With Biblical Evidence – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine

Christian Passivity is Not an Option – Stephen Baskerville, Crisis Magazine

Experiencing The Beautiful Eritrean Catholic Church – Nicholas LaBanca, Catholic Stand

4 Powerful Prayers for the Tired & Weary Soul – Maura Roan McKeegan, Catholic Exchange

Peace Be With You – Carol Monaco, Catholic Stand

This Mom of 16 Homeschools, Blogs, & Runs a Charity – Cerith Gardiner, Aleteia

Youth, Liturgy, & the Need for True Worship – Fr. Peter M.J. Stravinskas, The Catholic World Report

You Can Run But You Can’t Hide: The Newman Option – David Warren, Essays in Idleness

More on the College of the Holy Cross – Mark Bauerlein, First Things

