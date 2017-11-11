Protestant Traditions You Won’t Find in the Bible - Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine

Catalonia Crisis: The Church Needs to Speak Out – and Fast - Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

Why Does Fr. James Martin Persist in Embarrassing, Sleight-of-Substance Tactics? - Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report

Why are So Many Catholics Embarrassed by the English Martyrs? - Fr. Matthew Pittam, Catholic Herald

Beyond the Hate Map: How Southern Poverty Law Center Hurting Christian Groups – Leslie Fain Catholic World Report

Politicians Religion-Blindness Preventing Churches To Do More for Migrants – Christopher Lamb, Vatican Insider via La Stampa

Lessons In Living Out God’s Call For You – Steffani Jacobs, Catholic Stand

Young People Will Never Give In, Never Doubt the Miracle – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., The American Catholic

3 Steps to Your Best Year-End Campaign Ever – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Use Little Known Facebook Trick on Catholic Pics! – uCatholic

This Grieving Girl Witnessed Her Father Travel from Purgatory to Heaven – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

How the Donated Brains of Nuns Are Helping to Cure Alzheimer’s – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

What is “Speaking in Tongues?” – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Our Lady of Walsingham, Photo of the Day – Aleteia

Statistics We Refuse to Collect – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Rome Reportedly Considering Closing Seminaries with Few Students than 20 Students – Gauthier Vaillant,  La Croix

What “Hate” and “Bigotry” Mean Today – James Kalb J.D., Crisis Magazine

Anglicans Donate Collection Money to Catholic Cathedral after Burglary – Catholic Herald

The Visible Church on Earth is Only One Part of a Larger Reality – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.