Protestant Traditions Not Found in the Bible, Catalonia Crisis, Fr. James Martin Scandal, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Protestant Traditions You Won’t Find in the Bible - Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine
Catalonia Crisis: The Church Needs to Speak Out – and Fast - Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Why Does Fr. James Martin Persist in Embarrassing, Sleight-of-Substance Tactics? - Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report
Why are So Many Catholics Embarrassed by the English Martyrs? - Fr. Matthew Pittam, Catholic Herald
Beyond the Hate Map: How Southern Poverty Law Center Hurting Christian Groups – Leslie Fain Catholic World Report
Politicians Religion-Blindness Preventing Churches To Do More for Migrants – Christopher Lamb, Vatican Insider via La Stampa
Lessons In Living Out God’s Call For You – Steffani Jacobs, Catholic Stand
Young People Will Never Give In, Never Doubt the Miracle – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., The American Catholic
3 Steps to Your Best Year-End Campaign Ever – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Use Little Known Facebook Trick on Catholic Pics! – uCatholic
This Grieving Girl Witnessed Her Father Travel from Purgatory to Heaven – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
How the Donated Brains of Nuns Are Helping to Cure Alzheimer’s – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
What is “Speaking in Tongues?” – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Our Lady of Walsingham, Photo of the Day – Aleteia
Statistics We Refuse to Collect – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Rome Reportedly Considering Closing Seminaries with Few Students than 20 Students – Gauthier Vaillant, La Croix
What “Hate” and “Bigotry” Mean Today – James Kalb J.D., Crisis Magazine
Anglicans Donate Collection Money to Catholic Cathedral after Burglary – Catholic Herald
The Visible Church on Earth is Only One Part of a Larger Reality – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
