Protestant Acknowledges “Five Things We Lost Because Of The Reformation” – One Of The Best I’ve Read On It - Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1

How Do We Make Sense Of The Aftermath Of Vatican II? This Book Is A Clear Guide ☩ Phillips at Catholic Herald +1

Managing Suffering In Your Life ☩ Edward Monti at Catholic Stand

Empowering Women in Holiness: The 4 Female Doctors of the Church ☩ ChurchPOP

Is There a Better Time to Pray the Family Rosary? ☩ Mary Kay Clark, Ph.D. at Seton Magazine

Guéranger on the Neo-Gallican Reforms & the Sacred Arts ☩ Notkerus Balbulus at Canticum Salomonis

Grace & Perseverance ☩ Christian Daru at Catholic Stand

The Catholic Literary Revival: The Inklings Period, 1937-1973 (Tolkien & Lewis) ☩ Joseph Pearce at Faith & Culture

The Oratory of the Forty Martyrs in the Roman Forum ☩ Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Why Are Dust & Ashes Proud? ☩ Richard Van Kirk at Catholic Stand

Forty Days of Lent & the Temptation of Christ ☩ Marcellino D'Ambrosio, Ph.D., at Integrated Catholic Life™

Bipolar Disorder & Promises to Theresa ☩ Birgit Jones at Catholic Stand

