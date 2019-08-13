Proof Of Biblical Accounts of Israel and Abraham, How Dads Influence Daughters Love Life, and More!
Proof Of Biblical Accounts of Israel & Abraham: 9,000-Year-Old Stone Age Settlement Found – Steve Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead To Rome +1
How Fathers Influence Their Daughters’ Romantic Relationships – Katie Granger & D. Scott Sibley, Ph.D., at Mercatornet +1
The Cautionary Tale Of Pastor Amy & A Female Priesthood – Sohrab Ahmari at Catholic Herald
Sick-Call Sets For Priests – Fr. Z’s Blog
Deconstructing Dignity by Eradicating Shame: The Pernicious Heritage of Alfred Kinsey – Humanum
Educators Need More Than ‘Male & Female He Created Them’ – Patrick Reilly at Newman Society
The Church of the Early Fathers – Kenneth D. Whitehead, Hon. Litt.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine
Skepticism Over New Calls To Abandon Priestly Celibacy – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine
“Why?”– Questions God Can Answer, But Science Can’t – Robert Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand
Dubium: Should We “Save the Simplex?” – Tom B. at tom’s digest
How Do You Do Faith? – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand
Will Our Resurrected Body Have Superhero Powers? – Matt Chicoine at Voyage Comics
Canadian Province Euthanized 774 Patients During the First Six Months of 2019 – Alex Schadenberg at Life News
Why the West is in Crisis & What Can Be Done – John Horvat, II, at The Stream
