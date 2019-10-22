Pronouncing Biblical Names By Jimmy Akin, The Life Of A Trappist Monk, Missionary Work, and More!

Pronouncing Biblical Names (Wherein I Rant) – Jimmy Akin +1

Work & Play: The Life Of A Trappist Monk – Brother Paul Quenon at Our Sunday Visitor +1

What Real Missionary Work Looks Like – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Monasticism in Ireland: Old, New, & Renewed – Jared Staudt at Building Catholic Culture

50+ New Instituted Acolytes Called To Serve – Marilyn Rodrigues at The Catholic Weekly

Our Lady of Walsingham Can Help Hispanics Return to the Church – Christopher M. Ortega, J.D., at Crisis Magazine

5 Essential Elements for Peace on Earth – Allison Low at Catholic Stand

Can the Devil Read Our Thoughts? – Fr. B. Jerabek, J.C.L., at Dilexi decorem domus Domini

Lapsed Catholics & Catholics Who Do Not Believe in the Real Presence – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand

Deception, Division, Distraction – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

What’s Wrong With Popular Causes (& With Clerics Who Ride Them)? – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Scientific Mythology Threatens Both Religion & Science – Christopher Clemens at Church Life Journal

The Realities & Challenges Of The Married Priesthood: Eastern Catholic Perspective – Adam A.J. DeVille, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report

No Women Are in Formation to Be Permanent Deacons – Fr. Matthew P. Schneider, L.C., at Through Catholic Lenses

The Modern Liturgical Battle Brewing Among Catholics – Will Wright at Catholic Link

Carbonara, Caravaggio, Altar Idi. . . – Fr. Z’s Blog

Who Are the Poor I’m Supposed to Care For? – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

A Missionary Called By the Pope To the Synod On the Amazon Explains What the Church Gets Wrong – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo via L'Espresso

Pope Francis’s Choices “May Weigh Heavily On The Future Of Hong Kong” – Massimo Introvigne at Bitter Winter

She Arrived A Tourist, The Island’s Beauty Inspired Her To Become Its Sole Nun – Terri Steel at National Geographic

