Procreation: Still the Primary End of Marriage – Deacon Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine

New Study: Birth Control Pills Reduce Women’s Well-Being - Catholic News Agency

How a Film About the Armenian Genocide Faced a Turkish Backlash – Jake Coyle, Catholic Herald

Make Church Music Great Again – Deacon Lawrence Klimecki, Beauty of Catholicism

Why Jesus’ Resurrection Is Not Borrowed from Pagan Myths – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers

Thrashing Against the Zombie Hordes: Christianity and the Culture War – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand

Is Your Teen Watching ’13 Reasons Why’? Here’s Why You Should be Concerned – Paul Asay, Aleteia

Suffering–Our Great Gift from God* – Bob Kurland Ph.D., Reflections of a Catholic Scientist

What Is It about Mary? Part II: Family Life and the Church – Sarah Huntzinger, Catholic Stand

Why Catholics Kiss Images, Rosaries, and Sometimes Even the Floor – Elizabeth Scalia, Aleteia

Old Earth, Flood Geology, Local Flood, and Uniformitarianism – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism

The Parable of the Talents – Elizabeth Jean Seah, Ignitum Today

So About “Couples for Whom NFP (Natural Family Planning) Doesn’t Work” . . . – Jane the Actuary

The U.S. State Department Refers to Christian Religious Liberty Activists as “Whack Jobs” – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.