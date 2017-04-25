Click on the Procreation: Still the Primary End of Marriage link to read more.
Blogs | May. 16, 2017
Procreation Still Primary End of Marriage, Birth Control Pills Reduces Your Well-Being, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Procreation: Still the Primary End of Marriage – Deacon Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine
New Study: Birth Control Pills Reduce Women’s Well-Being - Catholic News Agency
How a Film About the Armenian Genocide Faced a Turkish Backlash – Jake Coyle, Catholic Herald
Make Church Music Great Again – Deacon Lawrence Klimecki, Beauty of Catholicism
Why Jesus’ Resurrection Is Not Borrowed from Pagan Myths – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers
Thrashing Against the Zombie Hordes: Christianity and the Culture War – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand
Is Your Teen Watching ’13 Reasons Why’? Here’s Why You Should be Concerned – Paul Asay, Aleteia
Suffering–Our Great Gift from God* – Bob Kurland Ph.D., Reflections of a Catholic Scientist
What Is It about Mary? Part II: Family Life and the Church – Sarah Huntzinger, Catholic Stand
Why Catholics Kiss Images, Rosaries, and Sometimes Even the Floor – Elizabeth Scalia, Aleteia
Old Earth, Flood Geology, Local Flood, and Uniformitarianism – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism
The Parable of the Talents – Elizabeth Jean Seah, Ignitum Today
So About “Couples for Whom NFP (Natural Family Planning) Doesn’t Work” . . . – Jane the Actuary
The U.S. State Department Refers to Christian Religious Liberty Activists as “Whack Jobs” – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.
View Comments