Blogs | Jun. 25, 2017
Procession of the Blessed Sacrament, Reaction by Priest to Church Graffiti Goes Viral, and More!
Takin’ Him To The Streets: Procession of the Blessed Sacrament – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
A Priest Found Blasphemous Graffiti on His Church and His Reaction Is Going Viral – ChurchPop
From Addicted Slave to Friend: How My Son Found Freedom – Judy Landrieu Klein, Aleteia
Lol! Watch Mother Angelica Absolutely Lose It Laughing at One of Her Own Jokes – ChurchPop
Looking forward to 10 years of Summorum Pontificum – CNA via The Catholic World Report
Phoenix Chasuble – Brother Lawrence Lew O.P., New Liturgical Movement
Why do Priests Wear Red on Pentecost? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Solemn Mass in the Presence of a Greater Prelate, Ambrosian Rite – Shawn Tribe, New Liturgical Movement
How ISIS Genocide Victims (Christians) Still Face Discrimination in Kurdistan – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
Knights of Columbus Begin Campaign to Raise Funds for Christians in the Middle East – Catholic News Service via OSV Newsweekly
Terrorism, Islam, and Immigration – William Kilpatrick J.D., Crisis Magazine
Radio Maria is Now in Arabic, the Radio for Persecuted Christians – Rome Reports
Christian Soccer Player Withdraws from National Team Over “Gay” Pride Jerseys – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
The Catch-22 of Christian Witness by Those who are Same-Sex Attracted - Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
“Fight or Flight” And The Wings Of Prayer – Deacon Greg Lambert, Catholic Stand
Another Foolish Idea We Should Challenge – Anthony Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
“If I Had Not Come and Spoken to Them. . . .” – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic Thing
Abandoning Limbo Would Leave a Serious Gap in Church Teaching – Alan Fimister, Catholic Herald
Satan Exists, No Matter What the Head of the Jesuits May Think – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
The Dark Reality the Adult Film Industry Does Not Want You to See - Anne Hendershott, The Catholic World Report
