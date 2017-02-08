Click on Pro-life Momentum: Thousands Demonstrate to Defund Planned Parenthood link to read more.

Mar. 3, 2017

Pro-life Momentum, Mystical Marriage, Euthanasia’s March Down Under, and More Great Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Pro-life Momentum: Thousands Demonstrate to Defund Planned Parenthood – Kevin J. Jones, Catholic News Agency

Mystical Marriage – David Torkington, Catholic Stand

Euthanasia’s March Down Under – Bishop Peter Comensoli, Catholic Herald

Quæritur: Why on Earth Did They Start Offering Mass “Facing the People”? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Pray Without Ceasing, Really? – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand

“Facts” and “Values” and Darkness at Noon – Archbishop Charles J. Chaput O.F.M. Cap., The Catholic World Report

Leaving the Young Defenseless by Emphasizing Spirituality Instead of Religion – Randall B. Smith Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

How To Say Bye to Someone You Love, When the Heart Won’t? – Daniel Esparza and Luz Ivonne Ream-Spain, Aleteia

Green Light on the Confessional – John M. Grondelski, Crisis Magazine

How Artists and Photographers Change What is Seen – David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism

Vatican Bars Sodalit Founder From Contact With Members – Catholic News Agency

How Should We Pray for So Many Prayer Intentions? – Fr. John Bartunek L.C., Catholic Spiritual Direction

Fifty Shades of Darker Double Standards – Teresa Tomeo, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

How Many Books Could You Read if You Gave Up (Just a Bit) on Social Media? – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

