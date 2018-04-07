Fr. Dave Nix (Credit: Screengrab from Facebook via ChurchPop)

Priest’s Sign on University Campus Goes Viral, Married Priests, Waiting Teaches, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

“Need Confession?”: Priest’s Sign on University Campus Goes Viral – ChurchPop

Married Priests Likely To Be on 2019 Synod Agenda – Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald

Waiting Teaches Us About Our Passion & Purpose – Jeannie Ewing, Catholic Exchange

Woman Who Welcomed Homeless Stranger into Her House: A Year Later – Cerith Gardiner, Aleteia

The Ancient Origin of the Hand Gestures in Iconography – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

7 Biblical Facts About Temptation That Will Boggle Your Mind – Laura Hensley, epicPew

The Two Steps Jesus Took Before He Fundraised – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

On the Integration of Substantial Change, Creation, & Evolution – Bob Drury, Catholic Stand

What Would an Ecclesiocentric Society Look Like? – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

Learning from the White Rose – George Weigel, First Things

What Kindness Really Means – Jeannie Ewing, Integrated Catholic Life™

A Good Gay Myth is a Terrible Thing to Waste – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine

The Currency of the Kingdom – Joy – Ken Kniepmann, Catholic Stand

What is Law? When Can We Ignore It? Natural Law – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture

Neuhaus & Liberalism – Matthew Rose Ph.D., Public Discourse

The Catholic Church in China: Historical Context & the Current Situation – Anthony E. Clark Ph.D., The Catholic World Report

