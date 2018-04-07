Fr. Dave Nix (Credit: Screengrab from Facebook via ChurchPop)
Priest’s Sign on University Campus Goes Viral, Married Priests, Waiting Teaches, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
“Need Confession?”: Priest’s Sign on University Campus Goes Viral – ChurchPop
Married Priests Likely To Be on 2019 Synod Agenda – Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald
Waiting Teaches Us About Our Passion & Purpose – Jeannie Ewing, Catholic Exchange
Woman Who Welcomed Homeless Stranger into Her House: A Year Later – Cerith Gardiner, Aleteia
The Ancient Origin of the Hand Gestures in Iconography – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
7 Biblical Facts About Temptation That Will Boggle Your Mind – Laura Hensley, epicPew
The Two Steps Jesus Took Before He Fundraised – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
On the Integration of Substantial Change, Creation, & Evolution – Bob Drury, Catholic Stand
What Would an Ecclesiocentric Society Look Like? – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Learning from the White Rose – George Weigel, First Things
What Kindness Really Means – Jeannie Ewing, Integrated Catholic Life™
A Good Gay Myth is a Terrible Thing to Waste – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine
The Currency of the Kingdom – Joy – Ken Kniepmann, Catholic Stand
What is Law? When Can We Ignore It? Natural Law – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
Neuhaus & Liberalism – Matthew Rose Ph.D., Public Discourse
The Catholic Church in China: Historical Context & the Current Situation – Anthony E. Clark Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
