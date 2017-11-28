Click on the Ask Father (Quæritur): Priest Threatened with “Double Excommunication” link to read more.
Priest Threatened with Double Excommunication, Fr. James Martin Treats Scripture Cheaply, and More!
Ask Father (Quæritur): Priest Threatened with “Double Excommunication” – Fr. Z’s Blog+++
Fr. James Martin Treats Sacred Scripture Like Cheap Logic Puzzle – John Zmirak Ph.D., The Stream
Euthanasia is Always Wrong, Pope Francis Tells Doctors – Cindy Wooden, Catholic Herald
The Communist Party Blocks Communist Chinese Tours to the Vatican – Bernardo Cervellera, Asia News
Why is the Holy See Still Negotiating with China’s Orwellian State – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Ten Reasons Why I Hate Birth Control – Nicole Stacy, Catholic Vote
Real Marriage is Tying the Knot God’s Way – Paul Oakes, Catholic Stand
3 Steps to Your Best Year-End Campaign Ever – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Dad Writes Super-Hero Comic Book Inspired by Son Who Has Down Syndrome - Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia
The Call to the Lay Vocation – Laura DeMaria, Catholic Stand
The Fight Against Concupiscence – Joannie Watson, Integrated Catholic Life™
Capital Punishment, Catholicism & Natural Law: A Reply to Christopher Tollefsen – Edward Feser Ph.D., Public Discourse
Father Brady - The Fifth Marine’s Fighting Chaplain – Daniel Demers, Catholic Stand
In the Eye of the Media Storm: A U.K. Pro-Lifer Gives Her Witness – K.V. Turley, The Catholic World Report
John Paul II Warned of Islamic ‘Invasion’ of Europe, Priest Says – Andrea Tornielli, Vatican Insider via La Stampa
The Injustice of Social Justice – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine
