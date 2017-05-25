Priest Plants Himself at Popular Music Festival, Goes Viral on Reddit - Mary Rezac, Catholic News Agency

Announcing a New Traditional Women’s Religious Order: Filiae Laboris Mariae – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

Meet the Family and Their Friends That Gave the Church at Least a Dozen Saints – Meg Hunter-Kilmer, Aleteia

A Journey Toward Faith: Readers Conversion Stories – OSV Staff, OSV Newsweekly

A Heart of Flame: Four Reasons to Love the Sacred Heart – Sam Guzman, Catholic Exchange

10 Bible Verses All Catholic Should Know to Promote Chastity and Reconciliation – Justin McClain, epicPew

Silence and the Meaning of the Mass – Bishop Robert Barron, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

On the “Hortensius” – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic Thing

Disgusting: “One Priest’s Plan to Queer the Catholic Church” – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

How to Raise 1 Billion Dollars for Catholic Charities - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

The Synod Dominated by Heretics and Eccentrics with Bad Ideas – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

Benedictine Options - James Kalb J.D., Crisis Magazine

A Priest’s Warning: You Can’t Ignore God and Still Expect His Blessings – Fr. Bill Peckman, ChurchPop

Hoping for a Bigger Catch? Have a Priest Bless Your Fishing Boat! – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

The Meaning of the Hidden Symbols of the Paschal Candle, in One Infographic – ChurchPop

The Catacombs Remind Us of the Courage and Steadfastness of the Early Christians – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

Hanoi Jane Excepted, Ora Pro Nobis – Guy McClung, Catholic Stand

Does the Christian Tradition Have a Problem with Smiling and Laughing? – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

Is It Immodest to Wear Deliberately Ripped Clothes? – John Horvat II, Crisis Magazine

Pope Francis and the Doctrinal Ideologues – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report

