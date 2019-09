(Source: @JeffEhlingABC13 via Twitter & ChurchPOP)

Priest Credits Mary For Gun Fail In Attack, Ideas For Catholic Teachers In Public Schools, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Houston Priest Beaten After Gun Fails to Fire, Says Divine Intervention Saved His Life: “I Should Be Dead” – ChurchPOP +1

Ten Ideas for Catholics Teaching in Public Schools – Kerri Lynn Bishop at Catholic Stand +1

Spiffy New Black Vestments! – Fr. Z’s Blog

Survey Finds That Encouragement Is Key To Foster Priestly Vocations – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

Peter Kreeft On Books & Music – Charlie McKinney at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Best Hymnal for the Liturgy of the Hours – Tom B. at tom’s digest

Alternatives For Catholics On Social Media – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

The Sign of the Cross: 15 Powerful Words – Janet Meyer at Catholic Stand

Icons from the Byzantine Museum in Athens – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Autistic Memory & Prayer – Fr. Matthew P. Schneider, L.C., at Through Catholic Lenses

Who is My Enemy? – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Why It’s Worse When Priests Sin – Mark A. McNeil at Catholic Answers Magazine

Ten Reasons For Tradition’s Appeal – Cream City Catholic

Why I’m Restoring My Pugin Cathedral To Its Former Glory – Bishop Davies of Shrewsbury at Catholic Herald

